Donald Trump On Black History Month: Frederick Douglass ‘Has Done An Amazing Job’

Today is the first day of Black History Month, and President Donald Trump had some interesting words to commemorate the occasion.

During a roundtable discussion with African American leaders, Trump lauded historical figure Frederick Douglas, saying he has ‘done an amazing job’ and is being recognized ‘more and more.’

Douglass, an escaped slave who died in 1895, was one of three Black figures the President mentioned, including Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks.

“I am very proud now that we have a museum on the National Mall where people can learn about Rev. [Martin Luther] King, so many other things, Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who has done an amazing job that is being recognized more and more, I noticed,” POTUS told the attendees.

WATCH: Pres. Trump praises MLK, Frederick Douglass, and bemoans media coverage while discussing Black History Month. https://t.co/9Cz6jZCyaR — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) February 1, 2017

The Black history month celebration quickly turned sour with Trump throwing more insults at media outlets, calling CNN ‘fake news’ for a story that ran claiming Trump removed the bust of MLK Jr. from the oval office.

His harsh words for CNN were juxtaposed with his comments on Fox, saying ‘Fox has treated me very nice.’

