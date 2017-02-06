Here’s Why Super Bowl Champion Martellus Bennett Won’t Visit The White House

NFL star Martellus Bennett proved that he’s totally woke following his team’s victory against the Atlanta Falcons at the Super Bowl.
According to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, the New England Patriots tight end told reporters that he will decline the invite from Donald Trump when the team visits the White House to be honored by the President. The new POTUS even tweeted his support for the Patriots following their win:
As for his political views differing from that of his teammates, like Tom Brady, Bennett said, “You just don’t bring that to work. We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are.” Before the Patriots win, Bennett told reporters that he was on the fence about attending the White House because he didn’t “support the guy that’s in the house.”
It looks like Martellus Bennett has not only taken a stand, but also a page from Colin Kaepernick‘s book.
