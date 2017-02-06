Senate Dems Plan To Derail DeVos Confirmation With 24-Hour Marathon Session

NewsOne Staff

Senate Democrats plan to hold a marathon 24-hour session leading up to the confirmation vote of Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos, CNN reports.

The Senate is expected to vote on DeVos’ nomination on Tuesday afternoon. On Friday morning DeVos cleared a full Senate vote which advanced her to a final confirmation vote.

Although Democrats do not currently have enough votes to block DeVos from confirmation, several Democratic Senators continued to speak out on Monday afternoon including Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Patty Murray.

Chuck Schumer blasts Betsy DeVos: "She seems to constantly demean the main purpose of her job: public education." pic.twitter.com/fznKaXRHab — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 6, 2017

“Democrats will hold the floor for the next 24 hours, until the final vote, to do everything we can to persuade just one more Republican to join us,” Murray said Monday. “And I strongly encourage people across the country to join us — to double down on your advocacy — and to keep making your voices heard for these last 24 hours.”

Democrats hope the effort will place pressure on GOP senators to vote against DeVos due to public outcry over her supposed lack of experience and political ties.

CNN writes:

“Last week two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski, said they would no vote to confirm DeVos, but if all the remaining Republicans vote for her nomination, she would be confirmed with addition of Vice President Mike Pence’s vote as the tie-breaker.”

According to TPM, if Pence has to break the tie, it will mark the first time a Vice President is called to cast a tie-breaking vote for a cabinet secretary.

