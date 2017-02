DMV’s Own Will Tha Rapper Signs With Republic Records

Big news out of the DMV as our own Will Tha Rapper announced that he has indeed signed a deal with Republic Records. Check out my interview with Will and congrats on the big move!

[Photos] Howard Homecoming Yardfest 2016 57 photos Launch gallery [Photos] Howard Homecoming Yardfest 2016 1. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 1 of 57 2. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 2 of 57 3. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 3 of 57 4. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 4 of 57 5. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 5 of 57 6. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 6 of 57 7. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 7 of 57 8. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 8 of 57 9. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 9 of 57 10. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 10 of 57 11. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 11 of 57 12. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 12 of 57 13. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 13 of 57 14. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 14 of 57 15. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 15 of 57 16. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 16 of 57 17. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 17 of 57 18. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 18 of 57 19. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 19 of 57 20. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 20 of 57 21. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 21 of 57 22. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 22 of 57 23. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 23 of 57 24. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 24 of 57 25. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 25 of 57 26. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 26 of 57 27. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 27 of 57 28. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 28 of 57 29. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 29 of 57 30. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 30 of 57 31. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 31 of 57 32. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 32 of 57 33. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 33 of 57 34. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 34 of 57 35. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 35 of 57 36. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 36 of 57 37. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 37 of 57 38. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 38 of 57 39. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 39 of 57 40. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 40 of 57 41. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 41 of 57 42. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 42 of 57 43. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 43 of 57 44. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 44 of 57 45. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 45 of 57 46. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 46 of 57 47. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 47 of 57 48. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 48 of 57 49. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 49 of 57 50. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 50 of 57 51. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 51 of 57 52. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 52 of 57 53. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 53 of 57 54. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 54 of 57 55. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 55 of 57 56. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 56 of 57 57. Howard University Yardfest 2016 Source:J.R. Bang 57 of 57 Skip ad Continue reading DMV’s Own Will Tha Rapper Signs With Republic Records [Photos] Howard Homecoming Yardfest 2016