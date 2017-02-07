Feels Good: PBS To Air Documentary On John Lewis [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

PBS will air a documentary detailing the brave contributions of civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis called Get in the Way: The Journey of John Lewis on February 10 this Black History Month.

