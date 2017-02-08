George Lopez Puts Woman On Blast During His Stand-Up Show

Global Grind

George Lopez has a reputation for saying it like he means it, even at the expense of his fans.

TMZ reports that the comedian recently flipped out on a woman in his audience, calling her a bitch and removing her from his show because he didn’t like the way she reacted to one of his jokes.

During his set at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, George joked, “There are only 2 rules in the Latino family, don’t marry somebody black and don’t park in front of our house.”

Although the majority of the crowd laughed at the joke, one woman didn’t find it so funny. After noticing the woman standing and possibly giving him the middle finger, he said, “Sit your f—in’ ass down! Sit your f—in’ ass down! I’m talking, b—h. So sit your f—-ing ass down!”