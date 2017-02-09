New York Knicks Legend Charles Oakley In Heated Altercation During Game

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
Former Basketball player Charles Oakley was forcibly removed from his seat during the first quarter of the New York Knicks game versus the Los Angeles Clippers in Madison Square Garden Wednesday Night. The legendary big man was seen shoving what looked to be security before being grabbed and taken to the back.
No word on why the incident took place.
