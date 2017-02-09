Lifestyle
#BlackGirlMagic: Rihanna Pays Homage To Amelia Earhart In One Of Her Best Photo Shoots Yet

So dope.

5 hours ago

Staff
Rihanna is paying homage to Amelia Earhart in a new bomb-ass Harper’s Bazaar photo shoot for Black History Month.

Recognizing Earhart, who was the first female pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, Rihanna is dripping in golden couture and is also pictured standing on top of a single engine plane.

“all da way up as phuck,” Rihanna said of the dope photo. The singer also posted side-by-side shots of herself and Earhart and told her followers, “On my Amelia Earhart shit! Such an honor to pay tribute to this dynamic badass woman! Always handled her duties in the most style!”

See some of our favorite photos from the shoot below and head over to Rihanna’s Instagram for the rest.

