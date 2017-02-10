DJ Khaled’s Next Album is Called..

I have 100 @travisscott hooks and verses in MY studio drive anthem alerts ! FAN LUV PLEASE KEEP THIS TOP SECRET!! I will be announcing the title of my new album soon… MY SON ASAHD IS THE EXECUTIVE PROD!! For my new album alert! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords 🦁🔑🦁🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶. I WILL NEVER STOP!!! FAN LUV LETS WIN MORE !!

