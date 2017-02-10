DJ Khaled’s Next Album is Called..

With +500,000 units sold, Major Key has done damage and will continue to! The follow up to DJ Khaled’s Grammy Nominated LP is called, Grateful, were you expecting something else? It’s been expressed through Khaled’s IG that Ashad, the DJ’s newborn, will be executive producing the upcoming album! Getting ’em in the game young!
I have 100 @travisscott hooks and verses in MY studio drive anthem alerts ! FAN LUV PLEASE KEEP THIS TOP SECRET!! I will be announcing the title of my new album soon… MY SON ASAHD IS THE EXECUTIVE PROD!! For my new album alert! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords 🦁🔑🦁🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶. I WILL NEVER STOP!!! FAN LUV LETS WIN MORE !!
