DJ Khaled Visits Music Choice

DJ Khaled Visits Music Choice

Photo by DJ Khaled Visits Music Choice

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

DJ Khaled’s Next Album is Called..

11 mins ago

DJ Freeez
Leave a comment

With +500,000 units sold, Major Key has done damage and will continue to! The follow up to DJ Khaled’s Grammy Nominated LP is called, Grateful, were you expecting something else? It’s been expressed through Khaled’s IG that Ashad, the DJ’s newborn, will be executive producing the upcoming album! Getting ’em in the game young!

DJ Khaled , GRATEFUL , new album

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos