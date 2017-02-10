America In The Flesh: Model Ashley Graham Joins In On Fun For Vogue March Issue

Plus size beauty Ashley Graham is featured on the March issue of Vogue, representing the beauty of plus size girls around the world. Ashley is not alone, sharing the cover with Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Ashley Graham, Vittoria Ceretti, Imaan Hammam, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner. Ashley and the other girls struck poses on the beach wearing cute patterned shorts with black tops.
Ashley has definitely established her presence in the beauty and fashion world, being outside the standardized sizes when it comes to the runway. The Lane Bryant model isn’t keeping quiet on the reality of full-figured women, highlighting the role of social media. While being interviewed for the magazine, she states, “Sixty-seven percent of the women in America wear a size 14 or larger,” she emphasizes. “Sixty-seven percent. Maybe you could ignore those consumers before, but now, thanks to social media, they’re making their voices heard. Women are demanding that brands give them what they want. And what they want is to be visible.”
A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on
Ashley and her curves definitely continue to make a power statement across the board, giving women who don’t fall into the traditional way of looking a voice and reason to be proud of their full-figured sexiness. Not only is she representing on magazine covers, she’s also launching swim suits for curvy girls to show off their sexy for the summertime. Nevertheless, even though she’s making the bulk of her money from pandering to plus-size women, she doesn’t like to be called plus-size, which is painstakingly ironic.
Nevertheless, this is a win for size diversity, but we’ll really cheer when we see a girl with a little pudge with a full body Vogue cover.
1. ✨Day 1 and we’re off! Give for a great cause, every little bit helps. Go to link in profile to donate learn more about the wonderful charity @cash_and_rocket that gives 100% of all proceeds to @oafricaorg @sumbandila @shineonsierraleone✨ #cashandrocket
4. Who’s swimsuit body ready with me? Wearing @swimsuitsforall for the #The30DayChallenge👙 #CurvesInBikinis
Source:Instagram
4 of 30
5. Click the link in my profile to see more of this!🍑🍑 Thank you @thecoveteur for raiding my closet and getting wild with me on my roof! Wearing my lingerie collection for @additionelle available in August!
Source:Instagram
5 of 30
6. Driving down the #PCH like.. ✌🏽️😎🏁
Source:Instagram
6 of 30
7. Jumping into 2016 like.. 👙😝💅🏼🎉💄#beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein
Source:Instagram
7 of 30
8. On set with @cosmopolitan 💋 #feelinmyself #curvesonfleek #beautybeyondsize
12. -Self portrait on my day of birth- Thank you so much for the unbelievable out pour of love and celebration on this special day!!! #lovetheskinyourein 🎉🍾🎂✨
Source:Instagram
12 of 30
13. My holiday lingerie collection with @additionelle will be available Oct 13th!!! Here’s a sneak peek.. #iamsizesexy 👙❄️💋
Source:Instagram
13 of 30
14. I hated my body for years because of what society’s idea of perfection is. I can now look in the mirror and love every part that I was told was ugly. You have one body- love and cherish it. #beautybeyondsize
Source:Instagram
14 of 30
15. Chillin’ on my stoop in BK after an amazing week!! And can you believe I machine washed my #OOTD for #NYFW with Tide pods? No dry cleaner for me when I can rock surprisingly washable pieces lookin’ fresh with @TideLaundry. #ad #beautybeyondsize
Source:Instagram
15 of 30
16. My favorite set!! Go to @additionelle’s periscope to see the whole show!! #IAmSizeSexy
Source:Instagram
16 of 30
17. 😼
Source:Instagram
17 of 30
18. 💪🏽 We Can Do It! 💪🏽 Happy #NationalWomensDay #IMGirls #ERAnow
Source:Instagram
18 of 30
19. Keeping my curves tight & training like a professional athlete at @dbcfit with @donnieraimon! #moveyourbody // pants are #Zella from @nordstrom
Source:Instagram
19 of 30
20. ☀️M I A M I☀️
Source:Instagram
20 of 30
21. It’s your last chance to WIN TICKETS TO MY @nyfwstyle360 Runway show during #NYFW (hotel provided) and a lingerie set from my Modern Boudoir collection with @AdditionElle!!💥💥💥 Here’s what you must do to win—-> Post a photo of whatever undergarments makes you feel sexy, and tag #IAmSizeSexy #AdditionElle #KIAStyle360 and #NationalUnderwearDay. I’ll personally select a winner 👉🏽TOMORROW👈🏽. Show off those curves, ladies! –this bustier will be available in October!–
Source:Instagram
21 of 30
22. @glamourmag 💋 click for outfit details. #beautybeyondsize
Source:Instagram
22 of 30
23. This is the summer of #CurvesInBikinis! @swimsuitsforall is challenging you to help them get 1,000 women in a bikini in 30 days. Post of a pic of yourself wearing a bikini (any bikini!) on Instagram or Twitter, tag #CurvesInBikinis & #The30DayChallenge for a chance to win a swimsuit. They are selecting one winner per day, so show us all of your bikinis! #beautybeyondsize -wearing @gabifresh-
Source:Instagram
23 of 30
24. Can’t wait for you to get your hands on my new collection! Available in August, this collection will be in @additionelle, @nordstrom and @navabifashion!!! #iamsizesexy #AGxAE 🔫by @galagonzalez