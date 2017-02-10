Lifestyle
America In The Flesh: Model Ashley Graham Joins In On Fun For Vogue March Issue

Plus size beauty Ashley Graham is featured on the March issue of Vogue, representing the beauty of plus size girls around the world. Ashley is not alone, sharing the cover with Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Ashley Graham, Vittoria Ceretti, Imaan Hammam, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner. Ashley and the other girls struck poses on the beach wearing cute patterned shorts with black tops.

Ashley has definitely established her presence in the beauty and fashion world, being outside the standardized sizes when it comes to the runway. The Lane Bryant model isn’t keeping quiet on the reality of full-figured women, highlighting the role of social media. While being interviewed for the magazine, she states, “Sixty-seven percent of the women in America wear a size 14 or larger,” she emphasizes. “Sixty-seven percent. Maybe you could ignore those consumers before, but now, thanks to social media, they’re making their voices heard. Women are demanding that brands give them what they want. And what they want is to be visible.”

Ashley and her curves definitely continue to make a power statement across the board, giving women who don’t fall into the traditional way of looking a voice and reason to be proud of their full-figured sexiness. Not only is she representing on magazine covers, she’s also launching swim suits for curvy girls to show off their sexy for the summertime. Nevertheless, even though she’s making the bulk of her money from pandering to plus-size women, she doesn’t like to be called plus-size, which is painstakingly ironic.

Nevertheless, this is a win for size diversity, but we’ll really cheer when we see a girl with a little pudge with a full body Vogue cover.

