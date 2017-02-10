Appeals Court Rules That Trump’s Travel Ban Remain Halted, He Responds

Danielle Jennings

It was reported last night (February 9) that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor to continue to halt Trump’s extremely controversial travel ban.

Deadline has all the details of the court’s decision and, per the new normal, Trump’s “Twitter fingers” response. According to various reports, including Deadline, the decision to continue to halt the travel ban came two days after the court heard arguments from lawyers for the federal government and for Washington State. The trio of judges on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the travel ban shall remain halted.

An excerpt from the ruling reads as follows:

“We hold that the Government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury, and we therefore deny its emergency motion for a stay,” said Judge Michelle Friedland, Judge William Canby Jr, and Judge Richard Clifton’s 29-page ruling.

The American people “has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom from discrimination,” the judges added in the 3-o decision.

In a surprise to absolutely no one, Trump took to his Twitter account at lightning speed to respond, and it is just the sort of comment we have come to expect from him.

Read Trump’s response BELOW:

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

It’s not clear who he is speaking to or what court he means, although a likely next step is that the Supreme Court will hear the appeal. Until then, expect more mad tweets and outbursts.

