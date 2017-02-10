Drizzy & Barry: Drake Reminisces About Kicking It At The White House With The Obamas

Just because Drake is from Toronto, doesn’t mean he can’t show love to the former president of his second home.

The 6 God took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of his time at the White House with the Obamas. Drake and two of his OVO homies pose in a photo at the Oval Office with the ex-POTUS and his eldest daughter, Malia. At the bottom of the classic photo is a handwritten note that reads, “To Drake — Thanks for the great visit!” and includes Obama’s distinctive signature.

Drizzy captioned the pic, “Got off stage and saw this in my email. Hope you are somewhere at peace with the family. We miss ya g.”

This isn’t the first time the former president and Drake showed each other love. In an interview with Sway Calloway last year, Obama named Drake as one of his favorite MCs.

At least Drake can take a trip to Canada whenever things get rough here in the States.