Countdown To The NAACP Image Awards: Let #TeamBeautiful Bring The Red Carpet To You

We’re less than 24 hours away from the 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson only on TV One. The star-studded awards show will be celebrating the best and brightest of people of color in the arts.

Among this year’s nominees are The Rock, Beyonce, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Nate Parker, Mahershala Ali and so many more. And while we are so thrilled to attend the show, #TeamBeautiful is going to be on the scene in a HUGE way this year. Our very own Entertainment Editor, Shamika Sanders, will be hosting the red carpet pre-show live stream, presented by Toyota, along with Global Grind’s Blogxilla and Stuff Fly People Like’s Rae Holliday. You can catch the livestream on TVOne.Tv, along with their Facebook page and, of course, HelloBeautiful’s Facebook page. It airs this Saturday, Feb 11, at 7:30pm EST.

Expect to see tons of celebrity interviews, fabulous fashion and the latest from Hollywood’s best and brightest. It’s all leading up to one of the biggest award shows of the year.

While there are awards for music, television, film, there will also be awards for contributions to the culture, such as LeBron James receiving the Jackie Robinson Sports Award, Charles Ogletree Jr. taking home the The Chairman’s Award and Lonnie G. Bunch III winning the President’s Award.

You can check out the full list of nominees here.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: