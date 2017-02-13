MODELMONDAYS: Baltimore Beauty Liris Crosse Makes Waves For Full-Figured Women

Affectionately known as the Naomi Campbell of the plus-size industry, Liris Crosse is a serious force in the fashion and modeling industry. She has graced the covers of Vogue, Essence, British Cosmopolitan and more. Liris has also been seen in cinema hits such as “The Best Man” and “Baby Boy”. Her established presence continues to grow, as she’s been in many fashion shows, including New York Fashion Week modeling for designers Byron Lars, Ashley Stewart and Karl Kani.
Age: 38
Agency: IPM Management, Dorothy Combs, Hughes Models
Claim to Fame: Liris was first noticed in elementary school by a local photographer who asked if he could take pictures of her. He told her she should model because “she’s gorgeous.” Liris then believed in her mind that she could become a model. By her senior year in high school, she was ready to become a full-time model and went to New York with her parents at age 17 and was immediately picked up by Wilhelmina Models.
Instagram: @lirisc
In 2013, the Baltimore native launched her Life of A Working Model Bootcamp, a workshop created to inform and help upcoming models who want to make waves in the modeling world. The boot camp has had much success in helping out young women who aspire to build a modeling career by being a reliable resource for them, with classes such as Perfection in Posing: Lessons in Vogue, working with props, knowing the best angle and more. The workshop doesn’t require you to be a model and is open to all ages, sizes and levels of experience. Learn more about Liris’ boot camp here.
As the industry starts to recognize full-figure women more, Liris is one of those women who are definitely leading the way. Not just in size, but in ethnicity as well. “I bust my butt to make clients love me. I can sell your product just as well as any other model out there. A great model is a great model — whether she’s black, white, Asian“, she told the Baltimore Sun in 2016.
#ModelMonday Just tryna be a ray of 🌞for your day!💃🏽Book me at @dorothycombsmodels @ipmmodels or @hughesmodels !! New #photography by @tommymia #makeup & #hair by @gena_sullivan_ #LirisInMiami #LifeOfAWorkingModel #ShapedLikeTheNumber8 #models #editiorial #plussizemodel #celebratemysize #plusisequal
Keep up with what Liris is doing on her Instagram page and see how she continues to inspire full-figured beauties!
DON’T MISS:
#NYFWNoir: Everything You Need To Know
Byron Lars Brings His Tantalizing Textures & Pattern Party To Plus-Size Women
#MODELMONDAYS: Naomi Campbell Shows That Wine Gets Better With Age In New Gap Campaign
#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week
#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week
1.Source:Hello Beautiful 1 of 18
2.Source:Hello Beautiful 2 of 18
3.Source:Hello Beautiful 3 of 18
4.Source:Hello Beautiful 4 of 18
5.Source:Hello Beautiful 5 of 18
6.Source:Hello Beautiful 6 of 18
7.Source:Hello Beautiful 7 of 18
8.Source:Hello Beautiful 8 of 18
9.Source:Hello Beautiful 9 of 18
10.Source:Hello Beautiful 10 of 18
11.Source:Hello Beautiful 11 of 18
12.Source:Hello Beautiful 12 of 18
13.Source:Hello Beautiful 13 of 18
14.Source:Hello Beautiful 14 of 18
15.Source:Hello Beautiful 15 of 18
16.Source:Hello Beautiful 16 of 18
17.Source:Hello Beautiful 17 of 18
18.Source:Hello Beautiful 18 of 18