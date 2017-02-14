Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao - Mayweather Arrival

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao – Mayweather Arrival

Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor Reportedly Come To Terms On A Mega-Fight

1 hour ago

J.R. Bang
For months, UFC champion Conor McGregor and Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather have been involved in “verbal sparring” but if reports are true we will finally get to see them in a ring. Various news reports are claiming that the tow have agreed to a Boxing match in 2017.

Reports say that a source close to McGregor are saying that the MacGregor, who’s currently the UFC lightweight champion and Mayweather “have both settled on their respective fees.” Also “The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third-party holdup, but all the details have all been agreed on.

If true, this fight has the potential to be the biggest money-making fight of all time. Both fighters have suggested they earn over $100 Million Dollars for this matchup. Does Conor MacGregor have the ability to match up with one of the greatest boxers of all time. Most people will say that Mayweather should win this easily but if caught, can he withstand MacGregor’s power?

Sources: Washington Post, The Irish Sun

