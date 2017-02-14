Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor Reportedly Come To Terms On A Mega-Fight

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
For months, UFC champion Conor McGregor and Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather have been involved in “verbal sparring” but if reports are true we will finally get to see them in a ring. Various news reports are claiming that the tow have agreed to a Boxing match in 2017.
Reports say that a source close to McGregor are saying that the MacGregor, who’s currently the UFC lightweight champion and Mayweather “have both settled on their respective fees.” Also “The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third-party holdup, but all the details have all been agreed on.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
If true, this fight has the potential to be the biggest money-making fight of all time. Both fighters have suggested they earn over $100 Million Dollars for this matchup. Does Conor MacGregor have the ability to match up with one of the greatest boxers of all time. Most people will say that Mayweather should win this easily but if caught, can he withstand MacGregor’s power?
Sources: Washington Post, The Irish Sun
Related: Baltimore Native Gervonta Davis Wins IBF Junior Lightweight Title
Related: Floyd Mayweather Confirms Whether Or Not He’ll Be Attending Donald Trump’s Inauguration
A Ton Of Celeb Couples Spotted Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao [PHOTOS]
A Ton Of Celeb Couples Spotted Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao [PHOTOS]
1. Dave Chappelle attends Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight with Wife Elaine1 of 13
2. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao2 of 13
3. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao3 of 13
4. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao4 of 13
5. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao5 of 13
6. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao6 of 13
7. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao7 of 13
8. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao8 of 13
9. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao9 of 13
10. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao10 of 13
11. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao11 of 13
12. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao12 of 13
13. 1430627831756913 of 13