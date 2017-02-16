New Music
Home > New Music

Adele Beat Out Beyoncé And Rihanna For George Michael Grammy Tribute

Adele overtook Bey again.

21 hours ago

Staff
Leave a comment

Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Despite Beyoncé’s loss to Adele for three major Grammy awards last Sunday and Rihanna not winning anything, the two still had their spotlight at the Grammys. Whether it was Beyoncé’s mesmerizing performance or Rihanna’s bedazzled party flask, they had plenty of things to keep themselves occupied.

However, the stars could have shared the stage with big winner Adele, adding their own spin to her George Michael tribute. According to Billboard Magazine, Michael’s longtime manager, Michael Lippman, envisioned a tribute with Adele, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and James Corden. Corden’s popular late-night bit “Carpool Karaoke” was first launched with George Michael in the passenger seat.

This tribute idea soon fizzled out, however, when it became apparent how passionate Adele was about her tribute. According to Grammy executive producer, Ken Ehrlich, Adele “had a vision for what she wanted to do with it” and “she was fully committed.”

It seems like Beyoncé and Rihanna understandingly took a back seat so the young powerhouse singer could do her thing. Despite an initial error during her performance, Adele still brought everyone to a standing ovation with her powerful pipes. It looks like all is well that ends well.

11 Angry Tweets Reacting To Beyonce Losing The Album Of The Year Grammy To Adele

10 photos Launch gallery

11 Angry Tweets Reacting To Beyonce Losing The Album Of The Year Grammy To Adele

Continue reading 11 Angry Tweets Reacting To Beyonce Losing The Album Of The Year Grammy To Adele

11 Angry Tweets Reacting To Beyonce Losing The Album Of The Year Grammy To Adele

If Beyonce is nominated for a Album of the Year, the Beyhive gathers around their televisions to see if she will snatch the trophy. This time around, they thought Bey was a sure thing, but she lost to Adele. Although she did when Best Urban Contemporary Album and she's won 22 Grammys in total, social media went off after their Queen lost to Adele. Check out what they had to say.

Adele , beyonce , grammys , rihanna

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos