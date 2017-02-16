Adele Beat Out Beyoncé And Rihanna For George Michael Grammy Tribute

However, the stars could have shared the stage with big winner Adele, adding their own spin to her George Michael tribute. According to Billboard Magazine, Michael’s longtime manager, Michael Lippman, envisioned a tribute with Adele, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and James Corden. Corden’s popular late-night bit “Carpool Karaoke” was first launched with George Michael in the passenger seat.

This tribute idea soon fizzled out, however, when it became apparent how passionate Adele was about her tribute. According to Grammy executive producer, Ken Ehrlich, Adele “had a vision for what she wanted to do with it” and “she was fully committed.”

It seems like Beyoncé and Rihanna understandingly took a back seat so the young powerhouse singer could do her thing. Despite an initial error during her performance, Adele still brought everyone to a standing ovation with her powerful pipes. It looks like all is well that ends well.