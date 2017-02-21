Lifestyle
Hot Mama: Kerry Washington Shows Off Post-Baby Bod At Writers Guild Awards

4 hours ago

Staff
Scandal actress Kerry Washington was spotted at Sunday night’s Writers Guild Awards with every curve in place. It’s only been four months since Kerry gave birth to her son and she looks fabulous.

2017 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty


Without a doubt, Kerry turned heads in this black sleeveless Sally La Point Dress that came with a sexy leather corset fitting perfectly around her waist.

2017 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty


Her hair flowed freely and sat right above her shoulders as she showcased a deep red shade of lipstick which, fit her look perfectly.

2017 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony - Arrivals

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty


The 40-year old complimented her style even further with a Jimmy Choo black clutch and black pumps by Sophia Webster.

The 100th episode of “Scandal” will be airing soon (can you believe it?)! In addition to her TV success, the new mom is working on an upcoming movie “The Perfect Mother”, which she is producing and starring in and will be Kerry’s first thriller movie. Stay tuned!

