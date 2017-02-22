Angie’s Newness: BiBi Bourelly Talks About Her DMV Roots, “Ballin'” & More

Follow Angie Ange On Twitter: Follow @AngieAnge
Rising star BiBi Bourelly may have written some of Rihanna‘s biggest hits but did you know she had roots here in the DMV? The singer talks with Angie Ange about her roots and how her Aunt may have helped spur her music career with one forced move!
Watch: Bibi Bourelly Performs Live At 93.9 WKYS
Bourelly also goes into detail about writing hits like Rih-Rih’s “BBHMM.” What is it like giving up songs to other artists? Check out this amazing interview and learn more about BiBi.
