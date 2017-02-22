Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4

Angie's Newness
Angie’s Newness: BiBi Bourelly Talks About Her DMV Roots, “Ballin'” & More

Angie Ange
Rising star BiBi Bourelly may have written some of Rihanna‘s biggest hits but did you know she had roots here in the DMV? The singer talks with Angie Ange about her roots and how her Aunt may have helped spur her music career with one forced move!

Bourelly also goes into detail about writing hits like Rih-Rih’s “BBHMM.” What is it like giving up songs to other artists? Check out this amazing interview and learn more about BiBi.

