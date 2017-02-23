2016 Summer TCAs Getty Images Portrait Studio

2016 Summer TCAs Getty Images Portrait Studio

Photo by 2016 Summer TCAs Getty Images Portrait Studio

EZ Street
Home > EZ Street

[Exclusive] The Cast Of The TV One Show “Media” Delivers Some Big News

8 hours ago

EZ Street
Leave a comment

Follow KYS On Twitter:

The TV One made for TV movie “Media” is one it’s way to the small screen this Saturday, February 25th but will you be seeing more from the cast? Cast members Brian J. White, Blue Kimble, Penny Johnson-Jerald and Stephen Bishop gives EZ Street some juicy details and announce some big news that you don’t want to miss!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Related: TV One Founder Cathy Hughes Visits ‘The Real’ To Talk About Her New Film ‘Media’
Related: Cathy Hughes On Developing Her Film Before “Empire” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

20 photos Launch gallery

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

Continue reading [Exclusive] The Cast Of The TV One Show “Media” Delivers Some Big News

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

 

Blue Kimble , Brian J. White , Cathy Hughes , media , Penny Johnson-Jerald , Stephen Bishop

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos