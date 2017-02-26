Rapper Young Dolph Reportedly Shot At In Charlotte

Last night at the CIAA in Charlotte, N.C. 100 bullets supposedly went off at Young Dolph’s SUV. Fortunately, the rapper and everyone in the area was not harmed. Young Dolph’s SUV is bullet proof which saved the lives of those in it. A few bullets pierced a near by concession stand, passing through the cooks t-shirt missing his body by inches. People ran through the tents at near by events trying take cover in a otherwise open area in downtown Charlotte. No other information is available at his time.

