93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Jazelle Merritt

Job Title: Producer at WMDE-TV
Organization/Groups: Founder and CEO of Acmatic, LLC.

Founder and CEO of Acmatic, Jazelle mergers hip-hop with education to deliver her message of achieving one’s dreams. She can be found at DC schools and community centers where her exuberance never fails to capture the hearts of students. Additionally, Jazelle produces music that is both inclusive and inspirational. Her music tugs at the inner cravings for the hip-hop beats we all desire, and simultaneously uplifts listeners with her motto, “Stay Anchored and never lose sight of your dreams!”

