Say What? Tyrese Reveals He Got Married On Valentine’s Day

Congrats are in order for Tyrese Gibson

The singer, who usually has an opinion about most things, keeps his dating life extremely private, until now. On Tuesday, Black Ty revealed some of the most shocking news of the year. He secretly tied the knot last month on Valentine’s Day and is now showing off his beautiful bride to the world. Although Tyrese didn’t go into details about his surprise nuptials, he posted a video clip of photos from the private ceremony with the caption, “Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh | –

Mr & Mrs Gibson……. #MyBlackQueen#GrownManSeason”

The actor also shared the photo that all the girls want to see — the wedding ring! He wrote, “We tried to keep this all a secret and it somehow got out there so we just wanted to share the blessed news ourselves……. Our way…. during our pre-martial session Pastor Creflo Dollar said ‘Don’t make the mistake that others make thinking #so much about the future that you lose focus of the gift of the present, be patient and present in love…. You and your wife should stand on each side of your empty canvas of love and paint the picture along the way…… #Amen’”

Congrats to the new Mr. & Mrs. Gibson.