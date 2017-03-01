Immigration Foes Have Roots In Population Control, Report

“Every government in the world has the obligation to decide what immigration number is right for the community in its care,” Beck states on the site. “My greatest concern is how the number that is chosen will affect our grandchildren’s grandchildren. Will we condemn them to live packed in a highly regimented country approaching a billion people? Or will we make it possible for them to enjoy the qualities of life we today hold the most dear?”

While most backers of these groups extol altruism, the rhetoric portends a darker message about exclusivity and membership. The groups have deep pocketed supporters, which does not bode well for advocates of immigration, who usually represent the poor and voiceless.

The Los Angeles Times notes that “The biggest source of funding for these groups has been the Colcom Foundation of Pittsburgh, created by the late Cordelia Scaife May, an heiress to the Mellon family fortune who believed in restricting immigration to protect the environment.

Another major source of funds is Fred Stanback Jr., a rich man from Salisbury, North Carolina, who has been open about prohibiting “unsavory” people from entering the country, arguing that he wants to protect America’s resources. At the same time, he claims to embrace pathways to citizenship.The question is, are deep-pocketed immigration foes hiding their intentions behind charitable foundations? Sound off in comments?