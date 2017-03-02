The death of a Black Muslim teen, found hanging from a tree in Washington State, was originally ruled a suicide, but is now considered “undetermined.” The change was reportedly made due to “circumstances surrounding the discovery of the teen’s body.”

Patch.com reports, “Ben M. Keita, 18, was found on Jan. 9 in a wooded area in Lake Stevens near a housing development. He had been reported missing on Nov. 26. Keita’s family – who say he never had a problem with depression – wants anyone with information about their son’s death to come forward. Meanwhile, the Washington Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is asking the FBI to investigate.” The site continues, “According to Washington CAIR, Keita was found hanging from a rope tied 50 feet high in a tree; and, the area where Keita was found was searched at least twice by police before his body was finally discovered. The medical examiner changed the manner of death due to those two factors. Keita’s body was found within 12 feet of a home, Washington CAIR director Arsalan Bukhari told Patch.com, and it was found by a group of teens who were just passing through the area.”

Patch.com also reports an “undetermined” ruling means “‘little available information about the circumstances surrounding [the death] or where known information equally supports, or conflicts with, more than one manner or death,’ according to the Snohomish medical examiner’s website.”

We will continue to keep you updated as more news surfaces.