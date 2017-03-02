Watch: ‘Lofty Language & Empty Promises:’ Democrats Respond To Donald Trump

Your browser does not support iframes.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi earlier this month named Democratic Caucus Vice-Chair James E. Clyburn of South Carolina to lead the House Democrats’ Faith Working Group.

On Wednesday, Clyburn was joined by U.S. Representatives Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Thomas Suozzi (D-New York), Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.), and Juan Vargas (D-Calif.) in a dramatic response to President Donald Trump‘s first State of the Union address.

“We believe very strongly in our working group,” Clyburn says at the beginning of the message. “In the words of Micah 6:8, we are called to do justice, to be merciful and to walk humbly.”

Not one to bite her tongue, Lee did not mince words in her reaction to Trump’s speech.

“It’s not enough to simply believe in the American people,” she says. “Elected officials must invest in all Americans regardless of their backgrounds.

“President Trump unfortunately came to Congress and offered nothing but lofty language and empty promises,” she continues. “He did not present solutions to poverty, unemployment and economic insecurity. In the 40 days since he’s been president, Trump has not lifted one finger to help those in need. Instead of providing pathways out of poverty and into the middle class, he has tried to gut programs for the most vulnerable. It’s unconscionable that in the wealthiest nation on earth, more than 43 million Americans are trapped in poverty. Instead of addressing this moral crisis, president trump has come to Washington to line the pockets of his rich friends.”

