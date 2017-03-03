Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture

There is No Way that Oprah will run for President. Ever!

29 mins ago

DJ Gemini
Looks like our hopes for Oprah to run for president are just “Hopes”. Yesterday Oprah pretty much broke the internet when she was asked could she be president. Her response was “Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough. And now I’m thinking ‘Oh,” . Well her BFF cleared it all up today. She said she would bet her first and, second-born and any unborn children to come, that ain’t never happening.

Adult , donald trump , gale , gayle , Gayle King , obama , Oprah , president

