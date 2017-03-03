Remy Ma Shows Up To ‘The Wendy Show’ Dressed For A Funeral

Remy Ma came to The Wendy Show dressed for a funeral. The ShETHER rapper, who dropped Another One last night, opened up about her rap beef with Nicki Minaj and revealed it’s deeper than punch lines.
Remy set Twitter on fire last night when she dropped Another One and released a scantily clad photo of Nicki pre-surgery.
Remy’s attempt to Back 2 Back Nicki polarized fans. While some think it’s the nail in the coffin, others think it was trash, hence the hashtag #Thatwastrashremy.
Remy told Wendy she’s done talking about the beef, but definitely declared Nicki dead. What say you readers? Does Nicki have to respond or did Remy end her career?
