Former Reporter Who Fabricated Stories Arrested For Making Bomb Threats

NewsOne Staff

Juan Thompson, a former reporter for The Intercept who came under fire for fabricating news stories, was apprehended on Friday for allegedly making bomb threats against Jewish centers, reports CNN.

From CNN:

A former reporter who was fired for fabricating sources was arrested Friday and accused of making some of the bomb threats against Jewish institutions that have so rattled Jews recently.

Juan Thompson, 31, was charged with one count of cyber-stalking for making at least eight threats as part of an attempt to intimidate a particular person after their romantic relationship ended, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York.

The accusation against Thompson accounts for just a small minority of the 101 total bomb threats that have been received by Jewish institutions since 2017 began, according to data from the JCC Association of North America.

According to CNN, Thompson made threats via phone and e-mail to the Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish centers. “Thompson’s alleged pattern of harassment not only involved the defamation of his female victim, but his threats intimidated an entire community,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney Jr. told the outlet.

Thompson is slated to have a detention hearing and transfer hearing next week.

SOURCE: CNN

SEE ALSO:

Fake News Is Not New To Black Folks, But Here Are Some Tips To Avoid It

Intercept Reporter Caught Plagiarizing