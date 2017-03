You know I’m so here for Chance the Rapper…

If you recall…last week he was so excited to meet with the Governor of Chicago to discuss the issue of education in the Chi! Well as soon as he came out from the meeting…he felt like he get a lot of BS answers but was still hopeful that positive changes might happen! So he put his money where his mouth is…and donated $1M to Chicago public schools!

