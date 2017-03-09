Tracee Ellis Ross Shows No Shame In Her Body Hotness For Health Magazine

Hello Beautiful Staff

Golden Globe Award winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross shares all her fab body secrets and more in the latest issue of Health Magazine. As always, Tracee brings it during her latest magazine cover with her incredible body and stylish threads. The Black-ish star displays her curvy assets while posing in sexy sports-wear in the different shots, exuding nothing but style and confidence.

Say hello to our April #HealthCoverStar, @blackishabc actress @traceeellisross! Click the link in our bio to see what she has to say about fitness, family, and body confidence after 40! (📷 by @jameswhitefoto) A post shared by Health (@healthmagazine) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:50am PST

Our favorites include Tracee doing a supergirl pose in a sexy metallic suit with straps that ran down her chest while her natural curls flow freely and her other pose of pure confidence while stuntin’ in a crazy sexy bodysuit that came in a daring shade of burgundy.

Tracee hasn’t always embraced her body. During the interview with Health Magazine, she shared her thoughts on how she used to look at her body and how much she appreciates it today. When asked about getting older in her skin, she simply replied, “The comfort in my skin is so much better. I spent so much of my life, culturally seeing myself through others because I just didn’t always have the confidence to look at the world through my own eyes. As opposed to the “shoulds.”

Tracee takes time to take care of herself and her body and didn’t hesitate to talk about the different things that are a part of her regimen. When pointing out the best things she does to keep herself looking great, she explained, “One, talk nice to it (referring to her body). And two, find workouts that make me feel good.” She talked about her love for working out and works really hard to look as incredible as she does at age 44. Dedicating 3 days a week to physical activity, Tracee makes sure she’s at a place of content when it comes to her body, but doesn’t hesitate the work she puts in. “I didn’t wake up like this,” she says. “At 22, I woke up like that. At 44, I work really hard for this!”

Check out more of Tracee and her workout regime here!

DON’T MISS:

Viola Davis and Tracee Ellis Ross Look Gorgeous At Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree

Tracee Ellis Ross Snags First Golden Globe: “This Is For The Women Of Color”

Tracee Ellis Ross Is A Cornrow Queen At The Critics Choice Awards