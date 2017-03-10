‘Ali v. Trump:’ Muhammad Ali’s Son Fights Racial Profiling And Muslim Ban

The son and ex-wife of the late Muhammad Ali met with lawmakers about racial profiling Thursday and urged Congress to testify at a formal hearing after they were detained at a Florida airport last month, reports the Atlanta Black Star.

From the Atlanta Black Star:

The U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary Democrats and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus hosted a forum called “Ali v. Trump: The Fight for American Values” [at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.,] where the Alis urged Congress to let them testify at a formal hearing.

[Muhammad] Ali [Jr.] said he felt as if his “human rights were abused” when he [and his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali] was detained at the airport, and he supports the End Racial Profiling Act, which would prohibit local, state and federal law enforcement from targeting people based on their perceived race. “America is already great,” Camacho-Ali said. “We don’t want anybody to stain that, to take that away from us.”

Ali and Camacho-Ali also are urging President Donald Trump to end his new travel ban , which disallows new visas for Muslims from six mostly-Muslim countries, exempts Iraq and temporarily halts the U.S. refugee program. The Ali family’s “Step Into the Ring” campaign, which is touted as a head-on fight against Trump, is getting support from boxing greats like Evander Holyfield, Larry Holmes and Roberto Duran. Social media is tracking the progress of their crusade by using #AlivsTrump…When the Alis came home from a Jamaican Black History Month Celebration Tuesday, Feb. 7, their lawyer said the mother and son were “profiled” by customs officials who questioned them about their faith despite being American-born citizens. Ali was reportedly detained for up to two hours in the process. The End Racial Profiling Act, which was introduced by Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., last Congress, will be reintroduced to lawmakers again soon, reports USA Today.

SOURCE: Atlanta Black Star, USA Today

SEE ALSO:

Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained By Immigration Officials At Florida Airport

NewsOne Now Remembers The Greatest Of All Time, Muhammad Ali