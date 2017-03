The official trailer to: “More Life”

🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:51am PST

“More tune for your head-tops” says Drake in his new trailer for the highly anticipated 5th studio album, More Life. The Canadian rapper took to Instagram to reveal that the album will be scheduled to release later this week, March 18th! The official track list for the project is expected to be released very soon.

