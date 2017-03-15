Cardi B Is Giving Us 90’s Fashion Realness During A Photoshoot With The Source

Love And Hip Hop Atlanta star Cardi B took a quick break during her interview with Source Magazine to pose in some 90’s retrowear. Cardi took us down memory lane wearing a Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, light colored jeans and some classic Timberlands. This is such a flashback to 90’s New York fashion!
Her hair was swooped up in a cute ponytail (with the baby hair gelled down on the sides – yes!) and sported some “round-the-way-girl” bamboo earrings to complete her 90’s look.
Cardi was on set to interview with Source Magazine’s “HERVoice” to talk about her career as an artist and the her biggest turn-offs about men. She also chatted about what it’s like to be a female artist in a male-dominated business.
Check out what Cardi had to say from her days of mixtapes to her newly released album, Gansta B*tch Music vol.2.
1. Started from the bottom. Cute!Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Before talking her way into our hearts, Cardi was just a regular, degular Bronx girl.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. If you didn’t know, now you know.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. CB never leaves her roots behind.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Love on the brain before her man started to despise her fame.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Family before fame.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. “Just a bum bi**h from Highbridge.”- Cardi BSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. From the streets of Highbridge to sipping ‘Kocktails with Khloe.’Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. You know you’ve made it when Rolling Stone is checking for you.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. 2016 was the year of Cardi B!Source:Instagram 10 of 10