The Internet Is Losing It Over This Pic Of Drake

Two very important ladies in my life. 🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Drake is the man.

Days after dropping his More Life Apple Music playlist (much to our delight), the rapper hit Instagram with a photo that’ll for sure go down in music history. Every man on Earth has enough reason to envy Drake, especially if we’re talking female company, but that didn’t stop him from dropping a flick with his mom and the one and only Sade at the final London show of his Boy Meets World tour.

In true Drizzy fashion, he kept things obscure and captioned the photo, “Two very important ladies in my life. .”

Any fan of the Young Money superstar’s knows how much he loves Sade — even Nicki Minaj, who wrote in the comment section “I know you’re getting this framed. I know how much Sade means to u. Look @u in the pic w/ her AND mummy. Yikes. Congratulations Brown Bwoy.”

See the formerly missing-in-action Sade celebrate the success of More Life in Drizzy’s arms above, plus fans’ (and haters’) hilarious reactions below.

Bro i genuinely hate drake now with ALL my soul. Sade is a dedicated RECLUSE. And he is in a photo with her. WOW lol pic.twitter.com/797WdXV1dp — Veteran Freshman (@yusufyuie) March 21, 2017

There's only like 40 pictures of Sade in existence and Drake manages to get one lol incredible pic.twitter.com/a0lPs7Mbqn — Irv (@thisisIRV) March 21, 2017

Drake is the most powerful lightskin being after Jesus. Sade has been missing forever & he sends out a waffle coloured signal & here she is. — Scully (@isthatscully) March 21, 2017

I can't believe Drake got Sade to leave the house. Salute that man. — king crissle (@crissles) March 21, 2017