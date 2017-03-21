The Internet Is Losing It Over This Pic Of Drake

Drake is the man.
Days after dropping his More Life Apple Music playlist (much to our delight), the rapper hit Instagram with a photo that’ll for sure go down in music history. Every man on Earth has enough reason to envy Drake, especially if we’re talking female company, but that didn’t stop him from dropping a flick with his mom and the one and only Sade at the final London show of his Boy Meets World tour.
In true Drizzy fashion, he kept things obscure and captioned the photo, “Two very important ladies in my life. .”
Any fan of the Young Money superstar’s knows how much he loves Sade — even Nicki Minaj, who wrote in the comment section “I know you’re getting this framed. I know how much Sade means to u. Look @u in the pic w/ her AND mummy. Yikes. Congratulations Brown Bwoy.”
See the formerly missing-in-action Sade celebrate the success of More Life in Drizzy’s arms above, plus fans’ (and haters’) hilarious reactions below.