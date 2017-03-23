Chris Brown Is Coming To Television

Black-ish fans can look forward to a cool guest appearance from Chris Brown on the sitcom next week.

This week, Entertainment Weekly reported the superstar will play Rich Youngsta, a rapper who is employed by the advertising company Anthony Anderson‘s character works for.

From EW: “The installment, titled ‘Richard Youngsta,’ will center on Dre (Anthony Anderson) and his excitement about doing an advertising campaign with a popular rap star (Brown). He becomes conflicted when Bow and Ruby suggest his work plays on negative stereotypes. Also in the episode, Bow is determined to get the family to stop eating so much take-out food. She realizes they may all be too accustomed to eating whatever they want.”

Breezy’s episode will air on March 29. Excited?

