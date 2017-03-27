T.I.’s Rumored Mistress Rips Into Tiny

will not let you drag her name through the mud.

After rumors started growing that the model and rapper T.I. were having a fling, fans started coming to the defense of T.I.’s soon to be ex-wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. One fan commented to Tiny, saying, “Bernice be all over your HUSBAND ig. You are a strong woman tameka cause I would’ve buss tip side his head with a bottle of Hennessy.”

Tiny then assured the fan, “I ain’t losing no sleep over no pass around b*tch! Bless him & her too!!”

Apparently, Burgos caught a look at Tiny’s comment as well as all the condemnation from social media trolls. Now she’s speaking up.

Her last straw was a user who testified to Burgos “homewrecker” behavior. After the user called her a “hoe” amongst other things, Burgos defended herself and assured, “I’ve NEVER dealt with a married man in my life so please STOP trying to declass my character and my name! Technically when a person files for divorce it’s saying they’re moving on with their lives & their marriage has failed.” She continues, “NEVER have I ever been passed around I dealt with 1 man in the industry and now all of a sudden I’m a pass around?” When speaking about Tiny and T.I., she further asserts, “That home BEEN broken.” You can read her full statements below.

It appears Burgos is not here for misinformation. Tiny has yet to respond to Burgos, but it seems she’ll be in for a challenge if she does.