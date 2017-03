VH1’s new game show Hip-Hop Squares aired and I think this part was cut out of the final edit. I wonder why. WATCH their verbal exchange to dehumanize the opponent for scrutiny amongst the masses. Did you read that in TI voice? lol

Let us not forget Safaree was the guy in the background in Nicki Minaj’s Did It On Em yelling insults.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: