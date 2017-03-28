Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Says This Is The Proof That He Is The Father Of Her Son

Kirk Frost ‘s messiness has caught up with him for the world to watch.

Not only does the businessman and reality star get blasted every week on social media for embarrassing his wife Rasheeda on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, now his alleged baby mama Jasmine Bleu is making sure the world knows that Kirk is indeed the father of her child.

Jasmine did what any chick would do who got pregnant by a married man who’s denying their child: post his photo on social media for the Internet to be the judge. She shared a side-by-side photo of her son Kannon next to Rasheeda and Kirk’s son Karter, with the caption, “Hmmm…I’ll just let this sit here. Weirdos! #brothers”

However, she deleted the cryptic post soon after.

#JasmineBleu from #LHHATL shares a photo of her alleged son with #KirkFrost (right) next to a photo of his son with #Rasheeda (left), do you see a resemblance? #PostAndDelete A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Kirk Frost still hasn’t agreed to take a DNA test. Do you think the boys look identical?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: