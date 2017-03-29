Whew, Chile! Janet Hubert Blasts Alfonso Ribeiro & ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion Photo

Source: Patricia Schlein/Star Max / Getty
Every once in a while, former
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
mom,
Janet Hubert
, takes to social media to vent about her departure from the show over 20 years ago — but usually
her angst is aimed toward the show’s star
,
Will Smith
.
But after
shared a reunion photo on social media of the entire original cast, minus Hubert, she took to her Facebook page to bash her former co-star, writing, “I know the media h– Alphonso Ribeiro has posted his so called reunion photo. Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the a– wipe for Will (Smith). There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level.” Although Janet claims she wasn’t offended about not being asked to be a part of the 1990’s sitcom get-together, she added that it did make her want to “take some meetings in Hollywood” to pitch her memoir, which will contain behind-the-scenes stories from the show. Alfonso Ribeiro
James Avery, who passed away in 2013, was the only original cast member besides Hubert missing from the epic reunion photo.
