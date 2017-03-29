Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Whew, Chile! Janet Hubert Blasts Alfonso Ribeiro & ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion Photo

The former TV mom is big mad.

Staff
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 28, 2016

Source: Patricia Schlein/Star Max / Getty


Every once in a while, former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mom, Janet Hubert, takes to social media to vent about her departure from the show over 20 years ago — but usually her angst is aimed toward the show’s star, Will Smith.

But after Alfonso Ribeiro shared a reunion photo on social media of the entire original cast, minus Hubert, she took to her Facebook page to bash her former co-star, writing, “I know the media h– Alphonso Ribeiro has posted his so called reunion photo. Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the a– wipe for Will (Smith). There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level.” Although Janet claims  she wasn’t offended about not being asked to be a part of the 1990’s sitcom get-together, she added that it did make her want to “take some meetings in Hollywood” to pitch her memoir, which will contain behind-the-scenes stories from the show.

#PressPlay: #JanetHubert was not here for the recent #FreshPrince reunion #OriginalAuntVivNotPlaying 😩

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.

A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on

James Avery, who passed away in 2013, was the only original cast member besides Hubert missing from the epic reunion photo.

Before They Were "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Cast (PHOTOS)

20 photos Launch gallery

Before They Were "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Cast (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Before They Were “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” Cast (PHOTOS)

Before They Were "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Cast (PHOTOS)


 

Alfonso Ribiero , facebook , fresh prince of bel-air , janet hubert , Reunion , Will Smith

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos