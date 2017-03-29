Whew, Chile! Janet Hubert Blasts Alfonso Ribeiro & ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion Photo

But after Alfonso Ribeiro shared a reunion photo on social media of the entire original cast, minus Hubert, she took to her Facebook page to bash her former co-star, writing, “I know the media h– Alphonso Ribeiro has posted his so called reunion photo. Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the a– wipe for Will (Smith). There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level.” Although Janet claims she wasn’t offended about not being asked to be a part of the 1990’s sitcom get-together, she added that it did make her want to “take some meetings in Hollywood” to pitch her memoir, which will contain behind-the-scenes stories from the show.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

James Avery, who passed away in 2013, was the only original cast member besides Hubert missing from the epic reunion photo.