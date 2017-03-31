Students Post Racially Insensitive ‘Promposal’

It’s prom season, and many teenagers are going the extra mile to win the heart of their crush before popping the prom date question. Some adorable “promposal” pictures are showing up on social media.

Among the promposal images, there’s one in which three teenage girls display a sign that’s crude and racially insensitive.

Their cardboard sign, supposedly to a Black classmate, says, “You may be picking cotton, but we’re picking you to go to prom with us.”

According to Yahoo.com, the two White girls and one Black girl holding the sign are believed to attend Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Florida. A receptionist there told Yahoo Style that the principal knows about the photograph.

The outlet said the image is a screenshot from a now-defunct Instagram account, which was posted to Twitter by a former Monarch High School student identified as Jon Aro.

He responded to the picture in a brief but strongly worded tweet: “It is two thousand and f***ing seventeen.” His tweet was shared more than 8,000 times.

Aro, now an 18-year-old college student, told Yahoo Style he doesn’t regret sharing the photo, which apparently had gone unnoticed before he tweeted it.

“I decided to post it on Twitter because it is 2017 and stuff like this is completely revolting,” he told the outlet. “I had thought we had been past the plight of racism. Apparently we hadn’t.”

Of course, a Black girl appearing in the photograph raises eyebrows. It makes it difficult to figure out if these girls are racist or just dull to the insensitivity in their proposal.

What do you think?

