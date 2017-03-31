Black Music Month
Lecrae “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

kysdc Staff
The “Blessings” are plentiful in Lecrae‘s new joy-filled, celebratory video for his new single with Ty Dolla $ign. The feel-good video tells a story familiar to a lot of us; fun, simple times in a house full of family and friends, sharing food, laughter and competition. Just like Lecrae’s lyricism spells out, the video shows us that even though we may not have a lot, sometimes what we have is just enough. Check out the video above to partake in the fun!

