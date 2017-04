[Video] Rae Sremmurd Announce “SremmLife 3”

The Sremmlife Trilogy

The Mississippi rap duo known as Rae Sremmurd don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon! With the successes of their debut album Sremmlife (2015) and sophomore album Sremmlife 2 (2016), Slim Jxmmi & Swae Lee took to twitter to announce their third album, Sremmlife 3.

Sremm 3 — Black Beatles (@RaeSremmurd) April 1, 2017

Judging from the cadence of their last two albums, Sremmlife 3 may be releasing inside of the 2017 year! The lucky students of OSU got a preview of what may be Rae Sremmurd’s upcoming single for the new project:

