Rapsody On Female Rappers Selling Sex Before Music

One of the best things about SXSW is the all the great spots to eat in Austin. One of my go-to spots is called Gourdoughs, it’s basically burgers with donut buns. It’s completely amazing.

So this year I decided to bring my friend, Rapsody here to enjoy some food and talk about her SXSW experience. This was her first time in Austin in five years. She told us “I’m still having flashbacks from five years ago.”

Since her last time at SXSW, she’s been working on new music, building her brand with straight bars and even got featured on a track with Kendrick Lamar. With 9th Wonder and Roc Nation behind her, she was ready to take the festival and this Big Baller Burger by storm. Check out our discussion above!

