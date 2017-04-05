Laura Govan Accusing Gilbert Arenas Of Giving Her STDs Might Land Her In Jail

Basketball Wives LA star,seems to be taking her defamation lawsuit with a breeze and now she might pay for it.

Govan was sued by her ex-boyfriend — former Memphis Grizzlies player, Gilbert Arenas — for defamation back in 2015. Arenas accused Govan of leaking an email she sent to him accusing him of giving her STDs (sexually transmitted diseases). The email reached blogs and Arenas took Govan to court. However, Govan refused to give evidence defending herself, avoiding questions about her sex life and intimate partners. A judge later favored Arenas and ruled that Govan’s lack of evidence lead him to believe she intentionally leaked the STD email to humiliate Arenas. Govan was slapped with a $110,000 judgement to pay Arenas.

Govan is required to appear in L.A. County Court on April 14th so she can testify as part of a “judgement debtor examination.” She’ll have to produce business receipts so the court can determine her wealth for paying the $110,000 judgement. During this process, she also has the opportunity to plead her case as to why the judge shouldn’t fine her with additional fees.

Govan already skipped one court date last month and the judge threatened to put out a warrant for her arrest if she doesn’t appear in court next week. There’s no way for Govan to avoid her appearance since Arenas’ attorney filled paperwork this week proving that Govan was given notice. “She’s had second chances and third chances, and at the end of the day, we want her to make this right,” Arenas’ lawyer Michael Murphy expressed to Bossip.

Govan has been keeping it cute on Instagram, showcasing her fashion sense, fitness, and the many events she’s attended. However, if she doesn’t get it together and appear in court next week, she might be on the run from the law.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: