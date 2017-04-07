Back To Back: Sean Kingston Hit With Another Lawsuit

Sean Kingston just can’t seem to catch a break in 2017.

After being involved in a slew of hip hop beefs this year (The Game, Meek Mill, Migos), the rapper now has some real drama to deal with. TMZ reports Kingston purchased a $46,000 Rolex from Norman Silverman Diamonds in 2013, however, it’s allegedly been four years since he’s made any payments, and he still owes half the bill.

According to the court docs, Sean paid $10k upfront and sent a check for $36k a few days later to have the Rollie shipped to one of his associates. But after the watch was mailed, the jeweler said the check did not clear. Norman Silverman Diamonds was able to collect $15k more from Kingston in September 2013, but since then he hasn’t reached out to them, leaving an unpaid balance of $21,353.

No word on the full amount the jeweler is seeking from Kingston, but he’ll have to wait in line with everyone else the rapper owes. As you may recall, Sean is also being sued for over $300,000 worth of chains he claims were stolen during an altercation at L.A. nightclub Playhouse — which was the incident that ignited his beef with Game and Meek.

Word to the wise: it doesn’t pay to be icy if could potentially land you in jail.