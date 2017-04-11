Waka Flocka & DJ Whoo Kid Banned From Cruise Line After Smelly Prank

A Norwegian cruise line isn’t happy with Waka Flocka or his celebrity friends after they allegedly pulled a pretty sh*tty prank during a cruise earlier this year.

“DJ Whoo Kid and Waka Flocka Flame tell TMZ Sports they are no longer welcome on any Norwegian Cruise Line ship after they were blamed for a poop prank during the February 2016 voyage,” TMZ writes. Whoo Kid tells the site “somebody pooped behind the pool and put a $20 bill on the poop.” Very clever.

The DJ says the money was left “out of respect” for whomever had to clean it up, adding “EVERY celeb in the VIP area was questioned as a suspect and they all received bans.” Watch Whoo Kid point fingers at the poop culprit in the video above.