Are Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Getting Married?

Khloé Kardashian has had a rough few years when it comes to relationships, but it looks like the star has finally found her dream guy.

In an interview with ES Magazine, the star got candid about her personal life and her relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson. Khloé revealed that she’s “never been in this type of love” and that she’d gladly accept a proposal whenever he’s prepared to ask. She told the mag, “I would love to have a family… We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom, but I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this 💋 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

As you may recall, the Cavaliers star already has a four-month-old son with a woman named Jordan Craig, but rumor has it that he left her to be with Khloé. The news of a potential KK and TT wedding come just months after Khloé’s divorce from Lamar Odom was finalized.

This family wastes no time.