Gabrielle Union Claps Back At Haters Trying To Police Her Career Choices

Everyone claims to have a hater or two, but when you’re a star like Gabrielle Union , the hate comes in droves.

The actress took time out of her busy schedule on Tuesday to put a couple of social media gangsters in their place, serving clapback after clapback. It all started when Gab tweeted “All money ain’t good money. My self respect, peace and sanity ain’t up for sale.”

All money ain't good money. My self respect, peace & sanity ain't up for sale. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 11, 2017

When you get offered $$$ to screw over/disparage/drag/hurt your fellow human beings… naw kiddo #allmoneyaintgoodmoney — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 11, 2017

Many ways to conduct business. Character does come into play. Don't think the dog tied to the tree in the backyard is "loyal" — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 11, 2017

One follower tweeted her back:

Yes it is. You played a slave. https://t.co/aovOkKxcY7 — Nathan Rothschild (@Rothschild1609) April 11, 2017

But the Being Mary Jane star was not here for his shady comment. She replied:

I played a slave that had been raped. Which is exactly my own story. And I didn't make any $$ on the movie. Carry on https://t.co/dHZTrYn32U — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 11, 2017

But it didn’t stop there. Another Twitter user wrote her:

Wasn't you ass naked on being Mary Jane? https://t.co/ZKrGmfmYZb — Fuck Romo⛵️. (@Kam_45) April 11, 2017

In true Gabby fashion, she responded the a classy clapback, tweeting:

I'm the star & executive producer of #BeingMaryJane & it was MY choice to show a grown woman enjoying her vagina https://t.co/HZ5aRrAEIG — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 11, 2017

Who knew that Mrs. Wade would be competition for the role of clap back queen, which has been held down by Chrissy Teigen for a long while. If you didn’t know not to come for Gabrielle Union, now you know.