Gabrielle Union Claps Back At Haters Trying To Police Her Career Choices

Everyone claims to have a hater or two, but when you’re a star like Gabrielle Union, the hate comes in droves.
The actress took time out of her busy schedule on Tuesday to put a couple of social media gangsters in their place, serving clapback after clapback. It all started when Gab tweeted “All money ain’t good money. My self respect, peace and sanity ain’t up for sale.”
One follower tweeted her back:
But the Being Mary Jane star was not here for his shady comment. She replied:
But it didn’t stop there. Another Twitter user wrote her:
In true Gabby fashion, she responded the a classy clapback, tweeting:
Who knew that Mrs. Wade would be competition for the role of clap back queen, which has been held down by Chrissy Teigen for a long while. If you didn’t know not to come for Gabrielle Union, now you know.
