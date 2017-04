We’ve waited and now it’s here. Listen to Kendrick Lamar‘s latest album “Damn.” With features from Rihanna, Rock & Roll legends U2 & more, this is definitely going to be one of the best Hip-Hop album’s of the year! If you are a Spotify listener stream it above while Tidal subscribers can stream below.

Listen and vote to let us know what you think!

