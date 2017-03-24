REAL 92.3's 'The Real Show'

New Music: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 4

DJ Gemini
Looks like the new Kendrick Lamar album is on the way. Earlier today K-Dot Posted on his Instagram simply “VI”. We may be getting this new album in April. Also it looks like he’s taking a few shots at Big Sean. Check it out.

Adult , big sean , Diss , IV , kendrick lamar , the heart part 4

