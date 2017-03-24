New Music: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 4

Looks like the new Kendrick Lamar album is on the way. Earlier today K-Dot Posted on his Instagram simply “VI”. We may be getting this new album in April. Also it looks like he’s taking a few shots at Big Sean. Check it out.
